Gun locks | Healthy Living with UNM Health

It's something we report on far too often. Children and teens dying because of gun violence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s something we report on far too often. Children and teens dying because of gun violence.

Sometimes they’re getting access to guns inside their own homes to kill or injure someone else or themselves.

In tonight’s Healthy Living segment, UNM Health shows you the free resource that could mean the difference between life and death.

Watch the video above for more.