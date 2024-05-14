Gun on campus prompts lockdown at West Mesa High School

The student is likely to face disciplinary action for bringing the gun to school.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A gun on campus prompted West Mesa High School to go on lockdown Monday.

Officials with Albuquerque Public Schools say they confiscated a gun from a student. This came after another student alerted staff about what was going on.

According to APS, the student never threatened to use it on anyone. However, the student will face disciplinary action and may be prosecuted.

A month ago, a judge sentenced former West Mesa student Omar Martinez to six months behind bars, plus two years of supervised probation, for bringing a gun to school.

That incident happened last October. Police said they were tipped off that Martinez may have possibly had a gun on him at school. They later found it fully loaded in his waistband.