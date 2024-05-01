‘Guns to Gardens’ gun buyback event next weekend in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Officials in Santa Fe are partnering with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence to host a gun buyback event next weekend.

The “Guns to Gardens” gun buyback event is May 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Santa Fe Municipal Courthouse parking lot.

NMPGV is partnering with the City of Santa Fe, Santa Fe Police and the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office on the event. It is the sixth buyback event that NMPGV has done with Santa Fe police and the 15th “Guns to Gardens” event that the nonprofit has done since 2016.

The event is a safe surrender event. That means officials won’t retain any information on the person turning in the firearm(s). People can turn in as many firearms as they like but they must be in working condition and unloaded. They won’t give a gift card to anyone who turns in a 3D-printed gun or a ghost gun but they will dismantle them.

Officials also want you to stay in your car. They also want you to keep your gun in the trunk of your vehicle, if possible.

Here are the values of the gift card:

$250 for assault-style weapon

$200 for semi-automatic firearms

$100 for long guns, revolvers and pistols

Gift card options are Brewers Gas, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Smiths. They will also give gunlocks to gun owners free of charge.

Santa Fe police personnel will assist in a National Crime Information Center inquiry on surrendered firearms. If they find a firearm is stolen, they’ll then enter it as evidence. Then, they’ll contact the rightful owner to retrieve it.

“New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence” receives the guns from gun buyback programs that take place. The money they make from the gardening tools and art they sell goes toward funding more gun buyback programs.

