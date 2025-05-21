Hacker steals more than $300K from City of Santa Fe pay portal

A hacker swindled the City of Santa out of more than $300,000.

SANTA FE, N.M. – A hacker swindled the City of Santa out of more than $300,000.

City manager, Mark Scott, says in the past few days, a hacker infiltrated an online vendor portal, diverted a payment meant for roadwork contractor, GM Emulsion, and sent it to a fraudulent account.

At this point, city officials are not sure they can get the money back because of the lag time of the electronic transfer.

The theft is being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

This isn’t the first time a hacker has stolen from the city. In 2023, more than $35,000 was diverted to a fraudulent account, but the city was able to get almost all of it back.