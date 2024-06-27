Harm reduction advocates see uptick in xylazine

The animal tranquilizer known as "tranq" has been on our streets since April, according to our state Department of Health.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” has been on our streets since April, according to our state Department of Health. But lately it’s apparently become more prevalent in the metro.

“If our city is to mimic the history of other cities, there is a chance this could come in and stay in the drug supply for a long time,” said Ashley Charzuk, cofounder of the New Mexico Harm Reduction Collaboration.

The New Mexico Harm Reduction Collaboration is a nonprofit providing resources to drug users, including safe syringes, Narcan, and testing strips.

Charzuk says since April, four out of seven samples of fentanyl and heroin they’ve sent out for testing have come back positive for tranq. All those samples came from the same place.

“We do know that powdered opioid products are probably going to contain xylazine at this point if they’re in the International District,” said Charzuk.

Not only that, the nonprofit has also seen a spike in people coming in for wound care because tranq can cause skin to rot.

“Basically, we ran out of our wound care at the beginning of the month instead of having it last until the end of the month,” Charzuk said.

Charzuk says they’ve been able to treat most of the wounds early, but not in every case.

“We have had a few people, a very small amount of people, where their wounds are to the point where they may be facing an amputation situation,” said Charzuk.

Now they’re teaching people new ways to respond to opioid overdoses. Tranq’s not an opioid, so Narcan or naloxone doesn’t reverse its effects.

“If somebody starts breathing again after getting Narcan, and they’re not coming to, they’re not talking, that those people call 911 and medical attention is given,” said Charzuk.

People can go to the New Mexico Harm Reduction Collaborative for xylazine testing strips.

When KOB 4 talked to a spokesperson for the state Department of Health in April, he said they’d be training providers to recognize and treat tranq-related flesh wounds.

He also said they’re putting out more public messaging to raise awareness about the drug.

