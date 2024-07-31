Heart of New Mexico: Johnny James

His videos are not always safe for work, and many are not safe for a TV news broadcast. His connection with New Mexicans is undeniable. Johnny James has struck gold in the internet age of online attention.

His videos are not always safe for work, and many are not safe for a TV news broadcast. His connection with New Mexicans is undeniable. Johnny James has struck gold in the internet age of online attention.

“I’m on the road enough, so I realize how people don’t understand our gente and our culture,” James said. “Well, if they don’t understand it, then let’s just show them all the way.”

James first plan was to become a rapper. He said he hustled to sell albums, travelled the country, and while hip hop is still his passion, he’s found a new voice with humor.

Describing himself as part conqueror, part conquered, in relation to his connections to his Hispanic and Native American cultures. Describing his affinity for New Mexican cuisine, or his relatable experiences at Albuquerque gas stations.

Most of the time while trying to make you laugh.

“It just cracked off,” James said of the fast internet success.

His connection to New Mexicans, he said, extends beyond Albuquerque. He grew up in the small town of San Fidel, Grants, and the Acoma and Laguna Pueblos is where he spent much of his childhood.

In the shadow of Ray’s Bar, named after his grandfather, Johnny was molded into who is today by his mom and dad.

He said his family of five lived in a two-bedroom trailer “until the bottom fell out underneath us.” The closeness of family shaped him as much as addiction.

“My dad was probably the highest functioning addict I’ve ever met in my entire life,” James said.

He recalled the first time trying to help bring someone back from an overdose when he was 6 years old. The opioid crisis had a grip on his family.

“I’ll be 100% transparent. I’m an addict, too, right?” James said. “I was able to be self-aware enough to know when I was so close to, like, I’ve looked over that edge a whole bunch of times, bro.”

James said he’s like, “Neo in the Matrix,” with how many bullets he’s dodged. His openness about his former occupation as a drug dealer leads you to wonder if he meant that figuratively.

“Even though my dad did do what my dad did, he was there. I had a dad,” James said. “You know, how many people – or how many of my friends – that didn’t have a dad?”

James said even though his dad thought his plan of becoming a famous Hispanic rapper was, “bonkers,” he supported him. Supported him until he died of a heroin overdose in 2017.

“It was really hard on my mom. It was hard on all of us because we’re so close,” James said.

Hard lessons he carries with him as he said he’s trying to be the best father to his four sons. Now his internet fame is a noticed in real life.

On the one street through San Fidel, to Old Route 66, people stop James everywhere. He stops and considers himself grateful for the attention.

“If I lead from the front and I lead by example again, I’m one man. I’m not going to save the world,” James said. “But if I could change a little bit, if I could change a couple of people, then it was worth it.”

He’s hoping to use his reach to uplift New Mexicans and throw his support behind people and causes that could make a difference. James helped raise over $78,000 for Ruidoso Wildfire relief. He still wants to reach his goal of $100,000.

His values seem to resonate through the cell phones that have elevated his status across the state.

Was it all a happy accident? Depends on who you ask.

“I always say it accidentally fell in my lap. But people say it might not have been an accident,” James said. “I’ll let them decide.”