Heart of New Mexico: Lovin’ Oven Bakery

The decision to retire was not easy for Dino Martinez. It's probably still not easy.

“I hope I can stay away,” he said.

For 33 years, he’s arrived at the Lovin’ Oven bakery in Española around 3 a.m. Now he said he’s promised his wife, Enedina Martinez, he’ll give retirement a 30-day attempt.

When the news leaked Martinez was contemplating retirement, the Lovin’ Oven experienced, “Christmas in June.” The typical biscochito-driven surge had people waiting for close to two hours for their last chance at getting Lovin’ Oven donuts. The last couple weeks of business had Martinez arriving to the bakery at, “10 o’clock, twelve o’clock midnight,” he said.

Walking away from 12-hour days on your feet, kneading dough, hand cutting innumerable amounts of donuts should have been easy. Not for Dino.

“I ask myself, to be able to walk away from this knowing that so many people depend on us. I don’t know, it’s bothersome.” Martinez said. “I won’t be around to be able to be there for them.”

Martinez, known statewide for his donuts, is equally known for his generosity.

“Dino has done so much in our valley,” Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said at a city council meeting. “I think he’s touched the lives of every single person in the community.”

Martinez routinely made extra donuts and donated them to families, teachers, first responders, businesses, and other volunteers. He calls them his heroes.

“These volunteers have big hearts. I mean, I could never match what they do,” Martinez said.

Mayor Vigil and Española city councilors presented Martinez with a key to the city.

“You’re just like, wow!” Martinez said about the honor. “If you ever want to go into the city, let me know. I got the key.”

Martinez, who worked at the bakery with his wife, his kids, and grandkids, said it’s “time to slow down a little bit.”

His philosophy felt across the state and clearly laid out on the bakery uniforms his family wears.

“We met as strangers. We parted as friends. We unite as family.”

The Lovin’ Oven is closed. But Martinez still has his health, his family, and he said, “I can’t ask for any more blessings than that.”