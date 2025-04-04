Heart of New Mexico: Taos’ Martini Tree

The Martini Tree is a whispered about in ski areas across New Mexico, but its origins are as strange as they are true.

The legend of The Martini Tree goes back to 1959 when a “great medical discovery,” was made on the slopes of the Taos Ski Valley. Ernie Blake, the founder of the ski area, found delivering martinis to apprehensive skiers gave them new confidence and helped them, “ski like angels.”

Over the years the tradition has evolved. People like Tim Reeves help share the connection to the past.

“It’s not about the alcohol. It’s the celebration,” Reeves said. “You go to church and have communion, it’s not about drinking the wine, it’s more than that.”

The tradition of has “evolved since then,” he said.

Today ‘The Martini Tree’ is a locked wooden box, on a hidden tree, managed by the ski instructors. Those who make it through a week-long lesson get welcomed into the tradition by taking a drink from a porrón, a Spanish pitcher designed to share drinks without it touching peoples’ lips.

Accepting people into this special club is particularly meaningful for Reeves.

“Everybody has an Ernie story,” Reeves said of Ernie Blake, the founder of the Taos Ski Valley.

Blake started the Martini Tree tradition in 1959 and Reeves learned it from him.

“He liked me. Ernie Blake didn’t like many people,” said Reeves. Described as a “gruff, German man,” Blake had a reputation for being tough, but had a soft spot for people like Reeves.

“I told him I was a veteran and ‘hoh!’ his eyes lit up,” Reeves said.

Reeves is a Vietnam War veteran. After seeing combat, he had trouble finding his place in the world.

“I’m so lucky I didn’t die. Vietnam was one thing. I was in combat often. But once I got out, I kept putting myself in risky situations,” Reeves said. “I was a wayward soul, nobody would take me in.”

Until he met Blake, a fellow veteran.

“He accepted me here in Taos,” Reeves said.

Blake was born in Germany, and his mother was a Swiss National. He joined the US Army to fight the Nazis in World War II. His language skill allowed the Army to use him to interrogate some of Hitler’s highest-ranking staff.

Blake died in 1989. He was 75. The same age Reeves is now.

“The mountain to me represents a real savior for me,” Reeves said.

Now he shares that feeling of acceptance, and stories of his old friend by taking people to The Martini Tree.

“The tradition lives on,” Reeves said.