Heinrich, Vasquez tout new border tech, investments

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez visited the Santa Teresa port of entry to discuss $400 million in funding they say they secured for new tech to improve border security.

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The border is a hot topic when you discuss the flow and distribution of fentanyl in the U.S.

In April, the FEND Off Fentanyl Act became law as a part of a emergency supplemental appropriations bill that Congress passed. Part of that includes investments that U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep Gabe Vasquez say will help fight the flow of fentanyl into our country.

Heinrich and Vasquez on Monday visited the Santa Teresa Port of Entry to highlight this. They say upgrades include better scanning technology for both inbound and outbound operations at the port.

“We really want to be able to focus simultaneously on policy as well as well as resources. The more resources CBP has, the more effectively they can scan all the trucks and passenger vehicles that are coming through here. But it’s also important because we passed a Fentanyl Act which gives tool to law enforcement to be able to go after the financial resources of the cartel that are trafficking these opioids,” Heinrich said.

Nella Domenici, Heinrich’s Republican opponent, says we’re in a war with fentanyl but she says it’s also coming from China. While she believes the technology will help, she thinks it’s coming too late.

“They’re killing 70,000 Americans a year, or 500 New Mexicans a year. And to finally get $400 million to improve the way we detect fentanyl, it’s woefully, woefully inadequate, and it’s terribly late. It’s overdue,” she said. “I’m sure it will be helpful to some extent. But there’s been all sorts of technology used across the border in the last several years. And again, I just want to emphasize that he’s failed solving these problems this late.”

Domenici argues Heinrich is only visiting the border as a campaign stunt. She says he hasn’t created policies to fix the issues.

