High Noon arsonist suspect to appear in court Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man who police say caused a fire at a historic Old Town restaurant is scheduled to be back in court for a second attempt at a pretrial detention hearing.

Stevie Maestas is set to face a judge Monday. Police say Maestas started a fire at the High Noon restaurant in May.

According to APD, officers were able to track him down using surveillance video.

Maestas is facing felony arson charges.

