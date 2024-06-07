High Noon owners work to reopen following fire

Fans of the High Noon restaurant in Old Town will have to wait a little longer before they can go back, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fans of the High Noon restaurant in Old Town will have to wait a little longer before they can go back, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The owner told KOB 4 that it will probably be another two weeks before they can welcome back customers.

In the meantime, owner Carla Villa is making sure her employees continue to get a paycheck. They are hard at work resealing the brick floors, deep cleaning the kitchen, reupholstering the chairs, and fixing up the back shed that was damaged by the fire.

While Villa doesn’t expect to be open in time to serve Father’s Day steaks, she says they will definitely be open before High Noon’s 50th anniversary on July 3.

Steve Maestas, the man accused of setting a fire behind the historic restaurant, was expected to be in court Thursday afternoon. However, he didn’t make it and the judge ruled to postpone the pretrial detention hearing until next week. Maestas will remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center until then.

If you want to support High Noon while you wait for them to reopen, Villa says you can purchase a gift card on their website.