Higher fire danger everywhere in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will effectively be a tinderbox Monday as winds will be high and the air will be dry to kick up the fire danger.

High wind warnings are posted almost everywhere. Areas not under that warning are under a wind advisory.

For a day like this and tomorrow, which will also be windy, don’t burn outdoors. Limit your time outside if you have respiratory issues, such as asthma.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect in her full forecast, in the video above.