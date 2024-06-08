Historic Albuquerque BBQ business mulls next steps as final restaurant location closes

Mr. Powdrell's Barbeque will be closing its doors in just a few weeks. How did it become the icon it is today – and what's next for them?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A story spanning seven decades. One barbeque icon in Albuquerque.

Catherine and Pete Powdrell began Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque in 1962. Four years before, they arrived in Albuquerque after leaving what the family said was a less-integrated environment in West Texas.

“The times were very segregated and it had limited horizons for us,” said Joe Powdrell, the current CEO of Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque. “Dad, mom, young parents, a bunch of kids, we had family in New Mexico here, as early as the 1930s beckoning us to come here. So we came, cranked up our barbeque thing.”

Joe went to UNM, where he met his wife, Rita. He served in Vietnam and worked as a schoolteacher in California. When they moved back to Albuquerque in the 1970s, they got into the family business.

“We opened up a location downtown in 1979. And I was in an owner-manager position then and stayed there for four years. We had another move to a place over on Montgomery and San Pedro and then we came here in 1984,” Joe said.

For 40 years, the family has shared their love and barbeque with locals like Charlie Spooner.

“I met his [Joe’s] brother Mike and Mike went to Highland and Joe went to Albuquerque High and they both did track and field like I did,” Charlie said.

Locals like Charlie have broken bread with some pretty famous patrons.

“You know, Spike Lee,” Joe Powdrell said, pointing to a picture of Lee behind him. “If you know Spike, you know the motion picture industry. Danny Glover is another one. Yolanda King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter. Malcolm X’s daughter. I mean, they were here at the same time.”

Joe added, “You meet the personal side of them. They probably helped us define who we are to the community.”

A community they grew up with.

“You’re growing with their children and their grandchildren and they’re coming to you, ‘Oh my kid just won a medal in the 100-yard dash,’ you know? And he’s five years old and he’s coming with his medal and he’s so happy,” Rita Powdrell said.

The Fourth Street location Rita and Joe have run since 1984 is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Soon, this final Powdrell’s location will be known in a different. June 29 is the final day that it will be open for normal operations.

“COVID examined all of what we needed to know. The rise and change in society, the rise in prices. That’s been challenging, not only to us but to other businesses. It’s challenging business, period,” Joe said.

“It’s sad I guess because as much of the relationship I had with Joe as much as the food I liked to eat here,” Charlie said.

Powdrell’s won’t be done once that final day comes. They have visions for future operations.

“An event place is what it looks like, is feasible. We’ve done weddings here since we were closed inside. We’ve had a car show company with 90 people and cars out front. You wouldn’t believe it, man!” Joe said. “So an event center along with catering and some kind of distribution.”

The journey and lessons will guide them toward whatever is next.

“We do have trials and tribulations but you stick those out. Because the triumph of what you represent should be worth all those trials and tribulations,” Rita said.

Powdrell’s Barbeque is also hosting a farewell event on the Fourth of July.

