Historic downtown Albuquerque hotel reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There is new life in a historic hotel that previously sat vacant on the corner of Eighth and Central for years.

What was once Hotel Blue is now officially called Arrive Albuquerque. Revamped and reopen to tourists and local alike in part of downtown that city leaders say could use a boost.

“We’re here for the locals as much as we are for the tourists,” said Abraham Juarez, general manager of Arrive Albuquerque.

The hotel opened its doors in February after years of construction delays.

Folks may remember it as historic Hotel Blue, built in 1965 in west downtown. Now it has more than 130 rooms, two patios and a restaurant called the Downtowner.

Juarez says they’re happy to finally show off what they’ve been working on.

“A lot of them are locals who have lived in this area for a long time, and they’re very surprised to see what we’ve done with the property. What it once was in the past and what it looks like now,” said Juarez.

Ex Novo opened its doors on Seventh and Central last summer. City leaders say the hotel and the brewery are two key pieces in bringing new buzz to the area. As they work to figure out how to revitalize downtown and help it thrive by changing its negative reputation.

Juarez says he hopes they can help overcome that challenge and is looking forward to the future in the heart of the Duke City.

“I hope people would see that we’re here to make this a great place for all of us whether it’s tourists or locals. I think downtown is very special and the people that work down here really embrace downtown and what they do, I would just encourage everybody to come and try it,” said Juarez.