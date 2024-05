HOBBS, N.M. — Police say a man is now behind bars as he faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing a teenager earlier this month.

Hobbs police say 19-year-old Eddie Martinez on Saturday shot 18-year-old James Lara-Salazar on North Kingsley Street. They say Lara-Salazar was flown to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, where he died Thursday.

Martinez now faces charges of first-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence.