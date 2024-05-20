Hobbs police seek suspects in double murder investigation
Hobbs police are searching for three suspects involved in a double murder: Jacob Villegas, Erika Quintela, and Starla Franco.
Police say the three are wanted for questioning.
If you have any information, contact the Criminal Investigations Division by calling (575) 391-9275 or by calling Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.