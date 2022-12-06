Hobbs teen mom, accused of throwing away newborn, to appear in court

HOBBS, N.M. — The teen accused of throwing her baby in a dumpster, earlier this year in Hobbs, will be back in court for a motion hearing.

Alexis Avila was captured on a security camera appearing to throw a trash bag away. That trash bag was found six hours later, reportedly with her baby and some trash in it. The baby was rescued and treated.

On Tuesday, Avila will be asking a judge to exclude evidence in her child abuse trial.

Her trial is set to begin on December 19.