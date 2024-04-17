Home Depot helps transform home of Rio Rancho veteran

For Rebuilding Together Sandoval County helping veterans in need is a labor of love.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A Rio Rancho veteran is getting much needed home repairs, and it’s all thanks to Home Depot and a local organization that focuses on giving back to those who served our country.

“There are so many people who need help, and sometimes it can be overwhelming to think about that. But the flip side of that is you can see a concrete result at the end of the day, no pun intended,” said Dana Oliveri, a project manager for Rebuilding Together Sandoval County.

The organization first heard from Leonard earlier this year when his furnace went out.

Leonard used to be able to do these repairs himself as a contractor, but with his age and mobility, he needed extra help this time.

“Leonard has had a decade of health problems, and in January his 45-year furnace went out. I began applying on Leonard’s behalf to three service organizations in the Albuquerque area. Rebuilding Sandoval County stepped right up and helped with that furnace,” said Leonard’s caregiver.

After a trip out to his house, the organization quickly saw more work that needed to be done.

“Today what we have done is we have demolished a concrete slab, the sledgehammers were swinging, and the jack hammer was going this morning,” said Oliveri.

“It was a small project today but an important project today, you know, Leonard is getting up there in age so we wanted to make some safety improvements in the backyard for him. We got rid of some concrete that was cracking in that, painting, some other fill in work,” said Bryan Foster, a Home Depot store manager.

Home Depot has worked with Rebuilding Together Sandoval County on three veteran homes.

This time they also stepped in and got Leonard a new swamp cooler and paid for the installation fee.

“Having the community step up and help means everything to me, and it means everything to the community,” Leonard’s caregiver said.

“Great way to give back to our community and give back to our veterans,” said Foster.

Rebuilding Together Sandoval County and Home Depot do several projects together like this a year. They do however only serve low income veterans in Sandoval County.