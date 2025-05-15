Homes and businesses damaged by massive fire in NE Albuquerque

As the red flag warnings continue, we saw just how powerful that high wind can be Tuesday night.

The Edith fire in Albuquerque burned out of control for a couple of hours as crews battled the flames and the gusts fueling them.

Now, we’re learning more about the ongoing investigation and hearing from business owners in the area. We also have new details on the damage this fire left behind.

Fire officials have told us the initial call they responded to was for a stack of wooden pallets on fire. Because of those really strong winds, the flames spread to some vehicles and ended up going out of control when the fire jumped into a pallet yard.

The damage is pretty extensive, with initial reports saying the fire damaged two semi-trucks, six forklifts, a couple of mobile homes, multiple sheds and numerous vehicles.

That’s not even the full list of damages. There are many businesses in the area where the fire burned and some did sustain damages.

Many of the owners, managers and employees we talked to said they jumped into action to try and secure their properties as much as they could.

“We started using precautionary measures by getting our water truck and trying to get as much water on the ground as we possibly could, and move what we could move. Things like that,” said Sharon Burkdoll, safety manager of TLC Plumbing Utility.

Something else she explained to us was that they not only could see the fire, but they could also hear explosions and see the destruction happening within the flames.

“So I looked out the window and there was just a lot of smoke, a lot of flames. You could hear explosions,” said Burkdoll. “I’ve never seen a propane tank explode, and they were actually exploding and shooting what seemed like a hundred feet in the air like missiles. It was kinda crazy.”

We did talk with investigators who were on the scene about how the investigation is going. They told us they have narrowed things down and are getting close to determining the cause of the fire, but they aren’t ready to release any information just yet.

Once that report is released, we’ll be sure to update you.