Homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Officers found one man with gunshot wounds. He later died.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon in southeast Albuquerque.
It happened near Florida Street and Acoma Road around noon Monday. Officers found one man with gunshot wounds and he later died at the hospital.
Detectives were collecting evidence when our crews arrived there. Further details are limited.