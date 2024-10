Police are responding after a hot air balloon caught on fire in Albuquerque Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are responding after a hot air balloon caught on fire in Albuquerque Saturday. No one was injured.

The balloon caught on fire and landed near Fourth Street and Mildred Avenue NW.

Albuquerque fire crews are on scene and the fire is out.

