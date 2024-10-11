Hot air balloon knocks over radio tower near Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A hot air balloon knocked over a radio tower west of Balloon Fiesta Park Friday morning.

The balloon hit a KKOB radio tower sometime after 9 a.m. at 10511 Second Street NW. It was able to keep flying and no one was injured.

Balloon Fiesta Spokesperson, Tom Garrity, told KOB 4 the balloon snapped a guy wire and the tower collapsed.

This is the same tower that was struck by the Smokey Bear balloon 20 years ago yesterday.

