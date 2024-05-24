How families in Rio Rancho can get free meals this summer

Summer is a fun time for a lot of kids who don’t have to set those early alarms and go to school. However, it can be stressful for parents who depend on school meals to make ends meet.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Summer is a fun time for a lot of kids who don’t have to set those early alarms and go to school. However, it can be stressful for parents who depend on school meals to make ends meet.

“Every summer we do see an uptick in families. Especially since their kids are out of school, the lunch programs and breakfast programs they received during the academic year aren’t as available,” said Sister Catherine Rotterman with St. Felix Food Pantry in Rio Rancho.

Families that need extra groceries can stop at St. Felix Food Pantry Thursday through Saturday.

“All families need to sign up is an ID and a short registration form we have here at the front desk. Our guests are welcome to come once a week we have shelf-stable food, but we also make sure all of our guests get fresh produce every week,” Rotterman said.

Starting on June 3, people can go to nine different parks around Rio Rancho to get a free hot breakfast and lunch every Monday through Thursday.

“A student may be at home and not have access to a healthy nutritious lunch and they may get hot pockets or some pizza that’s in the fridge or whatever that may be. Another thing is it does help our parents that are working parents, you know students can walk over to the park and have access to a healthy meal,” said Felix Griego, the RRPS executive director of Student Nutrition.

The meals aren’t just for RRPS students – if they are 18 or under, they can get food.

“Another thing we are trying to do is starting a little earlier, about 10:15 or 10:45-ish because we are thinking it’s going to be a hot summer and we want to catch those students when they are at the park,” Griego said.

List of park locations for Seamless Summer Student Meal Access Program, June 3- July 26:

Arroyo de Deportes Park – 3501 High Resort Blvd – 10:45-11:30 a.m.

A Park Above – 2441 Westside Ct SE – 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Haynes Park – 2006 Grande Blvd SE – 11:30-12:15 p.m.

North Hills Park – 1901 Strawberry Drive NE – 11:30 – 12:15 p.m.

Enchanted Hills Park – 7201 Enchanted Hills Park – 10:45 – 11:30 a.m.

Star Heights Park – 900 Polaris Blvd SE – 10:45 – 11:30 a.m.

Rainbow Park – 301 Southern Blvd SE – 10:45 – 11:30 a.m.

Sabana Grande Ave SE – 11:45 – 12:15 p.m.

Cabezon Park and Recreation Center – 2307 Cabezon Blvd SE – 10:45-11:15 a.m.