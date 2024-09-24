How have cameras impacted speeding in Albuquerque?

The City of Albuquerque provided an update on how big of an impact the 20 speed cameras across the city have made.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque provided an update on how big of an impact 20 cameras have had on speeding across the city.

According to the City, they have collected data that shows both the average speed and the number of speeders has gone down. The data is from the past two years as a part of their automated speed enforcement program.

“Depending on the camera, we have seen between a 42% and 89% decrease of speeding by 10 mph. That is extremely important,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The mayor added the city will double the amount of cameras this winter. Officials say a 10% reduction in speed can reduce the number of crashes by up to 19% and the number of deadly crashes by 34%.

More than 220,000 citations have been issued since the automated speed enforcement program began in 2022.