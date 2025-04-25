How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks game for free

Major league baseball is coming to your home this season, and you won't have to pay a thing to enjoy the all the action.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Major league baseball is coming to your home this season, and you won’t have to pay a thing to enjoy the all the action.

More and more major league baseball teams are cutting deals that are getting baseball out from behind a paywall.

KOB 4 shows you how you can enjoy 10 games this year on KOB’s free digital channel line up.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming to digital channel 4.2, the Heroes & Icons channel. You’ll only catch these games on over the air, antenna broadcasts. That means it’s free to watch.

Here’s how to watch for free.