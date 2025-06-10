Hundreds honor fallen Bloomfield police officer

Hundreds of family, friends, and members of the community came out to show their love, respect and support for fallen Bloomfield police officer Timothy Ontiveros.

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. — Hundreds of family, friends, and members of the community came out to show their love, respect and support for fallen Bloomfield police officer Timothy Ontiveros.

It just goes to show his impact went way beyond his badge.

“Timothy Scott Ontiveros, for those who knew him best and loved him most, there is a great void in your lives today that will not be quickly filled. Tim touched many lives in his short 32 years,” said Deputy Mike Napier.

It was an emotional day for people in San Juan County.

“Tim was loved and admired by many, and his impact on those around him will never be forgotten,” said Napier.

Hundreds of people gathered at the football stadium at Bloomfield High School to say goodbye to a man they say is a hero who will not be forgotten.

“Timothy’s legacy will live on in our hearts,” Napier said.

Speakers shared memories of Ontiveros’ radiating spirit.

“Tim had a huge smile. Raise your hand if you ever saw Tim’s big old smile. Yeah, that smile carried on into the volunteer fire department as well as a police officer. His kindness, his integrity, left a lasting impression on the many lives that he touched,” said Napier.

Kindness and professionalism while on the job.

“The citizen did not have the means to address the issue at the time, Tim listened to his struggle and gave him a ticket. But later he used his own money to help him fix the issue and dismiss the ticket,” said BPD Chief Phillip Francisco.

And the love he had for his family and everyone around him.

“Aviana loved riding motorcycles with her daddy, and Tim loved it when she tagged along. Grace Lynn was daddy’s girl and had him wrapped around her finger,” said Napier. “His kindness, his integrity, left a lasting impression on the many lives that he touched.”

People who came out Monday say now that Ontiveros has been laid to rest, this is one step towards healing for the community.