Hundreds pack The Pit to celebrate UNM graduates 

At The Pit Saturday morning, UNM’s graduation ceremony went on as planned. More than 3,000 graduates walked across the stage and got their diploma.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A sea of graduation caps filled The Pit Saturday morning as thousands of Lobos got their diplomas.

Several of them reflected on their favorite part of their college experience and what drew them to UNM.

“I came to the campus, I really like the architecture, it’s a weird way to come to college for that, but I really liked it and I just like the environment,” said Danial Anwaar-Maximo.

“It is definitely my instructors and the professors that helped me get to where I am today,” said Jamie Nootenboom.

Anwaar-Maximo and Nootenboom are continuing their education at UNM. They are getting their master’s degree in speech pathology and computer science.

“I have a cousin with profound cerebral palsy, and it just really motivated me to help people with their communication needs,” said Nootenboom.

“I have just been doing it for like as long as I can remember. I started in high school and then UNM gave me the opportunity to study here,” said Anwaar-Maximo.

While Amber Romero is packing her bags and heading west.

“My plan is to go to Arizona State University and do a master’s program in Bio Statistics,” said Romero.