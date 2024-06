Courtesy: Angelito Cruz. showing a dust storm on I-25 near Algodones.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Interstate 25 is closed in both directions just north of Albuquerque due to severe weather and multiple crashes, according to NMDOT.

I-25 is closed both northbound and southbound from mile marker 248 to 254. That is from Algodones to about 20 miles north of Albuquerque.

They advise you to seek an alternate route and use caution.

For live traffic updates anytime, visit the KOB 4 Traffic page.