I-25 to be closed overnight near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — If you’re a night owl who’s planning to fly down I-25 near Santa Fe, take note of an overnight road closure that’ll close out the week.

On September 21 and 22, I-25 will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. All traffic will be diverted onto the east frontage road at the La Cienega Interchange and the Waldo Canyon Interchange.

The closure will be needed to ensure workers’ safety.

After the road reopens, the project will continue and be completed by October 12.