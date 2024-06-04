Immigrant-friendly policy change fails, city charter proposals deferred

A lot of things in albuquerque could look and feel differently if some proposals go through this evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque city councilors are still debating issues impacting our elections, immigration policies, even our police and fire chiefs.

So far, they’ve only really gotten into one of those issues.

POTENTIAL IMMIGRATION POLICY CHANGE

The proposal would make it possible for higher level police leaders to bring in Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents or “ICE” in three instances: when a migrant is charged with a violent felony, human trafficking or drug trafficking.

Councilors Brook Bassan and Renee Grout brought the proposal forward. They argue it will help make Albuquerque even more immigrant-friendly.

But dozens of community members argued against it. In fact, only one resident was for the amendment.

Bassan and Grout were met with backlash, saying the policy would increase racial profiling.

“We’ve been called racists, and I think actually on the flip side of that. The hypocrisy of this is incredible because I don’t think I’m racist. I have not said that a certain color of skin is going, you know, what? I gave you your time,” said Bassan.

Members with El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos or the Center of Equality and Rights say it would not only increase racial profiling, but it is also harmful.

“We don’t want a two tier system, we want to make sure everyone has due process, and this is before conviction. So if a person is already turned over to ICE, the proceedings already going to happen. That person whether he was innocent or not, is already in the eyes of ICE, and they’re gonna, unfortunately, be deported and turned over,” said Rosalinda Dorado, a civic engagement program director for El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos.

On Monday night, the proposal failed in a 5-4 vote with councilors Bassan, Grout, Dan Champine and Council President Dan Lewis for it.

CITY CHARTER CHANGES

Now to two issues, both involving the city charter, which is basically the city’s Constitution.

One would change up local elections, and the other would deal with the process to remove the police or fire chief.

Lewis and councilor Klarissa Peña championed both proposals. On Monday night, Lewis made the decision to defer anything to do with the charter to June 17.

ELECTION PROPOSAL

Right now, a candidate has to get 50% of the vote in a local election to win. If not, we go to a runoff, which is what we saw in 2018 when Tim Keller beat Lewis for mayor.

This idea would lower that threshold to 40% of the vote to win it outright.

Money plays a role in this proposal. Last year’s city council runoff election cost more than $550,000, according to the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office.

But Keller believes the proposal is undemocratic.

“I don’t want any elected official who only got 40% of the vote. It’s just it feels undemocratic. So I think it’s pretty clear the voters already voted on this about 10 years ago, and they moved it up to 50. So, you know, again, I just, I feel like all of these initiatives are number one way out of step with the community,” said Keller.

Again, the decision was deferred to June 17. But they did open up the floor for public comment.

REMOVAL PROCESS FOR POLICE AND FIRE CHIEF

Now, to potentially changing the process to remove a police or fire chief. This gained some steam earlier this year with some situations involving APD Chief Harold Medina.

This proposal would give city council the power to hire and fire the chief of police and fire chief. It would also give them the power to appoint deputy administrative officers.

Right now, Keller appoints and can remove people from those positions. If the voters approve this proposal in November, it would take power away from Keller and give it to city council.

“They’re about the council being involved in hiring some of these critical positions like the city attorney, and the city clerk who serve all of the city and not just the mayor. And so these are great propositions, and it’s up to the, I mean, there’s nothing more democratic than everyone in this city have an opportunity to decide on how they want their government to be run,” said Lewis.

Councilors Lewis, Champine and Louie Sanchez have been more critical of Medina since he crashed into a driver in his city-issued truck this past fall. Including federal investigators are looking into APD’s DWI unit.

If the council passes that proposal, and the election one, both would still go to voters this November.