In-N-Out plans second location in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New paperwork, filed with the City of Albuquerque, shows In-N-Out will set up its second location near Cottonwood Mall.

No timeline yet for an opening, but plans show a two-lane drive-thru in the parking lot of the mall, close to Dillards.

In-N-Out plans to open its first Albuquerque location in 2027 somewhere near The Pit as part of UNM’s South Campus master plan.