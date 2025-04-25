Indian Pueblo Cultural Center hosts American Indian Week celebrations

It's a full week of history, art, and culture during American Indian Week at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

“We wanted to host our own event to be able to share our Pueblo culture, to be able to share our Pueblo foods, to share our Pueblo dances. Just giving our friends that are visiting an opportunity to experience authentic Pueblo dances and Pueblo history,” said Jeremy Felipe, spokesperson for the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

While Indigenous culture is alive and well throughout New Mexico, the history and lifestyle of the Pueblo people is not widely known.

Felipe says that’s why offering special events like this for people to take part in is so important.

“Our history and our Pueblo way of life isn’t something that’s shared in too many history books. So, for them to get this exposure, to get a first-hand experience of our history, of our art, everything that is Pueblo, they’re thankful for it,” said Felipe.

One significant part of Pueblo culture that’s on full display is singing and dancing. But the songs and dances performed are not just for show, they have a bigger purpose.

“They’re a form of prayer for us. So, the songs have meaning behind them. With this being such a dry state, a lot of our songs pray for rain because with rain comes food for the animals, water for us to drink,” Felipe said.

Beyond education, American Indian Week also provides a chance for tribal members from across the country to connect.

Reggie Wassana, governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes of Oklahoma, says being able to see how things are changing and growing is special.

“It’s always good in other tribes, as well as just the general public, would like to see how the tribes have evolved and displayed their culture and their history,” said Wassana.

“To be able to expose people to that, to our way of thinking. It just delights us that people are open to learning about us and learning about our culture,” said Felipe.

American Indian Week is happening from now until this coming Sunday, April 27.

The cultural center will also be hosting their Spring Arts Market on Saturday and Sunday, featuring over 40 Native American artists, dances and more.