Indigenous global tourism workshop kicks off in Albuquerque

There's a big event in Albuquerque to help boost Native tourism and bring in dollars from around the world.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a big event in Albuquerque to help boost Native tourism and bring in dollars from around the world.

Go International is a two-day session that kicks off Tuesday morning with the first event at 8:30 a.m. It’s being held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on 12th Street. Folks can register online at aianta.org.

KOB 4 was joined by Sherry Rupert, CEO of the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism, who’s going to help kick off the event in just a few hours.

Watch the video above for the full interview.