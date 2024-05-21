Investigation underway into selection process for next Bernalillo County manager

The search for the next Bernalillo County manager hasn't really been the most unified process.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The search for the next Bernalillo County manager hasn’t really been the most unified process.

Commissioner Steve Michael Quezada has been expressing his concerns about the transparency of the selection process for a few months now. He even stormed out of a commission meeting weeks ago.

Current manager, Julie Morgas Baca, is set to retire this summer. Quezada says some commissioners are “working outside of the boundaries” to find her replacement.

Quezada announced Monday that the Bernalillo County Compliance Office is officially investigating.

“I’m kind of sad that I have to do this today. This is not what I want my job to be. But I have seven months left as a county commissioner and I want to ensure that the employees here at Bernalillo County are not only respected but protected,” said Quezada.

Quezada also laid out details of an ethics investigation into fellow commissioner Adrian Barboa. He claims that she’s been engaged in lobbying activities without proper registration, violating ethical standards and lobbying registration protocols.

MORE: