Isotopes hitting coach called up to the Colorado Rockies

It's a homecoming of sorts for Albuquerque native Jordan Pacheco. He's back with the Colorado Rockies as one of their new hitting coaches.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s a homecoming of sorts for Albuquerque native Jordan Pacheco. He’s back with the Colorado Rockies as one of their new hitting coaches.

“This was a little out of the blue and not expected,” said Pacheco.

The former UNM Lobo and La Cueva High School standout says he found out about his new job just days ago. The first call he made was to his wife.

“We gotta move. And we got to figure out kids and where they are going to be and where we are going to live,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco had an impressive major league career, playing for the Rockies, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds before retiring from professional play in 2021.

Since then, he has been helping other players as a hitting coach for the Isotopes.

“I want to coach the best guys. I got a really good chance being in Triple-A doing that,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco says he is excited for the next step of his career and prides himself on being a positive role model for his state and his city.

“Be that example for some of these young kids. It doesn’t matter if you are from Albuquerque. It doesn’t matter if you are from New Mexico,” Pacheco said.

Even though he back in Colorado, he did make one last point, he’ll be back here often to get his green chile fix.

“I know where the best green chile is,” said Pacheco.