Isotopes to host holiday weekend fun

The Isotopes' season is back in full swing, and the team has a lot of family fun planned for this holiday week and weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Isotopes’ season is back in full swing, and the team has a lot of family fun planned for this holiday week and weekend.

Most of the games are at night, but there’s a lunchtime game Thursday. There’s also a lot planned for Saturday and Sunday beyond the game itself.

Forest Stulting with the Albuquerque Isotopes joined KOB 4 in studio to tell us all about it.

Watch the video above for more.