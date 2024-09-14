Jada Gonzales remembered at sentencing for alleged shooter

Emotions ran high in a courtroom Friday as a judge sentenced a suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a promising, beloved Albuquerque teen.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Emotions ran high in a courtroom Friday as a judge sentenced a suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a promising, beloved Albuquerque teen.

“The loss of Jada Gonzales has and will continue to have a profound impact on everyone that knew and loved her. Her parents have struggled to even comprehend this is their reality.”

Jada Gonzales was only 18 years old, ready to accept a full-ride scholarship to college, when she died.

“Jada was an old soul and wise beyond her years. She was generous and kind and expressed love to everyone she would meet.”

Statements like these helped Jada’s memory flood into the courtroom. Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman even spoke on behalf of her parents.

“Her father lost his earthly angel. He breaks down often, remembering her immeasurable beauty. Her kindness of spirit, her generosity, her freckles, her distinctive sense of style,” Bregman said.

Bregman explained that her family is still living in a nightmare.

“Instead of celebrating Christmas, Jasper and Ketari buried their only daughter on Christmas Day,” said Bregman.

17-year-old Isaiah Espinosa pleaded guilty to murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Espinosa shot up a house party in December 2022 after the homeowner asked him and his friends to leave for posing with guns.

“It penetrated three walls and ultimately struck Jada Gonzales in the head, where she ultimately bled out.”

Prosecutors charged four other teens in Jada’s murder, but Espinosa was the one who pulled the trigger. Under a plea deal that Judge Courtney Weaks accepted, Espinosa will serve 29 years in prison.

Espinosa agreed to the deal. He also apologized to Jada’s family, his own family and the entire community.

“There are no words that I could possibly string together that would bring any comfort to the family of Jada Gonzales. There is no explanation that I could possibly generate that would justify my actions that took Jada Gonzales away from her friends and loved ones,” Espinosa said. “I offer my sincerest apology to you and pray for forgiveness.”

Judge Weaks commented on the case before accepting the plea.

“I think it actually is even more devastating that it’s so preventable and so senseless,” she said.

Jada Gonzales’ family also asked that Espinosa pay $10 every year on her birthday, and the date of her murder.

The other four suspects in this case are schedule to go on trial later this year.