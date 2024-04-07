Jaelen House thrives in his house: College all-star MVP

Jaelen House added another MVP trophy to his collection Friday afternoon after leading the West team in the Reese's NABC All-Star Game. He put up 16 points in his hometown of Phoenix to finish off his collegiate career on a positive note.

Last year, former Lobo Morris Udeze claimed the MVP trophy in the all-star game, making it back-to-back years of Lobo players claiming the award.