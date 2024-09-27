Judge dismisses Placitas animal cruelty case again

The bench trial took a turn Thursday, resulting in the dismissal.

PLACITAS, N.M. — A local man charged with animal cruelty is in the clear, again, for now, after the judge dismissed the case after the bench trial took a turn.

Deputies arrested Paul Jaramillo at his Placitas home back in February. They say they found dozens of dogs running loose, animal body parts and bones, and horses in bad shape.

Jaramillo had a virtual bench trial Thursday, meaning the judge would be his jury. A witness was testifying with another witness in the room. The problem was, they already agreed to bar that other witness from the trial.

Here is how that exchange went between Jaramillo’s attorney and the witness who was testifying:

Attorney: “You don’t who was responsible for those animals, correct?”

“You don’t who was responsible for those animals, correct?” Witness: “He, uh, Mr. Jaramillo.”

“He, uh, Mr. Jaramillo.” A: “So do you have somebody’s that coaching you today? You looked to your left. Is somebody in the room with you?”

“So do you have somebody’s that coaching you today? You looked to your left. Is somebody in the room with you?” W: “I have one of my other witnesses that has not been allowed… or..”

“I have one of my other witnesses that has not been allowed… or..” A: “And they are in the room with you?”

“And they are in the room with you?” W: “Yes, sir.”

The attorney then moved to dismiss the charges against Jaramillo. The attorney stated the witness wasn’t supposed to be in the room with them and that they “excluded them for a reason.”

Prosecutors can still refile these charges, however.

