Judge finds New Mexico out of compliance with equal education ruling

A New Mexico judge once again found the state out of compliance with the Yazzie-Martinez education ruling.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A New Mexico judge once again found the state out of compliance with the Yazzie-Martinez education ruling.

That’s the 2018 ruling that found New Mexico is failing to meet its obligation to provide sufficient education for all students, especially Native students and English language learners.

In Tuesday’s ruling, a district judge found, again, the state has not complied with previous orders to fix this.

The judge ordered the Public Education Department to find an outside expert to develop a plan by July 1, and come up with a draft plan by October, and a final plan by November.