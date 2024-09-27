Judge hears arguments in Hannah Gutierrez-Reed case

We'll have to wait a little longer to know if Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the convicted armorer in the "Rust" movie set shooting, will get out of jail.

She’s currently serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, but is asking a judge to change that. KOB 4 got only a brief glimpse of Gutierrez-Reed at the end of Thursday’s hearing.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer heard arguments on two motions. The first focused on whether or not Gutierrez-Reed deserves a new trial. Her lawyer argued the prosecution suppressed evidence.

Marlowe Sommer dismissed a case against actor Alec Baldwin after his lawyers argued the same thing. Their argument was centered around bullets provided to the Santa Fe County sheriff’s during Gutierrez-Reed’s trial.

They came from a witness Gutierrez-Reed’s defense initially planned to call at trial, but never did.

“So I directed Troy Tesky to turn those in to the sheriff, which he did, because I thought — naively — the state would do the right thing and test them. Never in a million years did I think the state was going to hide those in a separate file, in a separate case number which came out in the Baldwin trial,” said Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez-Reed.

“He made the judgment call, hopefully after consulting with his client, not to call Mr. Tesky, and not to use the rounds. They don’t get to now come and say we made a strategic error, so give us a new trial. That’s not how this works,” said Kari Morrisey, a prosecutor.

Marlowe Sommer heard a separate round of arguments on a motion to release Gutierrez-Reed from jail. She says she would issue a ruling on both motions in writing next week.