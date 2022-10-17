Judge orders New Mexico Civil Guard to pay legal fees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The court battle between the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office and a New Mexico paramilitary group continues.

Judge Elaine Lujan ordered the New Mexico Civil Guard to pay the legal fees involved in a fight over getting court documents. The group will have to pay the district attorney’s office $8,340.

The case is still not settled. District Attorney Raúl Torrez filed the lawsuit against the New Mexico Civil Guard after massive protests in 2020.

Members of the self-declared militia showed up to protests armed with rifles, claiming they were there to keep the peace. The lawsuit’s goal is to stop the Civil Guard from acting as a paramilitary unit.

A trial is set for December.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.