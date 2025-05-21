Judge releases murder suspect in apartment stabbing until trial

A judge ruled to let a 20-year-old murder suspect out of jail with conditions Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A judge decided a local woman can get out of jail for reportedly killing her boyfriend’s ex. Ashlynn Battle is out until trial with conditions.

Police arrested the 20-year-old this past Saturday. They say she stabbed and killed 18-year-old Reina Aragon at the Sandia Village apartments near McMahon and Bandelier.

Aragon reportedly used to date Battle’s boyfriend. Battle claims Aragon showed up at the apartments and started damaging her boyfriend’s truck. The two women reportedly got into a fight, which ended with the deadly stabbing.

Aragon went to Moriarty High School and was set to graduate this week.

“I was planning a graduation, not a funeral, and it’s just, I don’t know where to go from here,” said Vincent Aragon, Reina Aragon’s father in an interview with KOB 4.

Battle has a mandatory curfew. A trial date has not been set.