Judge sentences man found with 19 pounds of fentanyl in hotel room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal judge sentenced an Albuquerque man whom authorities found with 19 pounds of fentanyl in a hotel room.

Eric Jaramillo was sentenced to 14 years in prison. This comes after Jaramillo pleaded guilty to possession of 400 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Authorities captured Jaramillo in November 2022 after he impaled his leg on a wrought iron fence while trying to run away from his hotel room at a Best Western Hotel in Albuquerque.

After his arrest, authorities searched his room and found 19.2 pounds of fentanyl and two firearms.

It all goes back to a traffic stop that officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs made the month before. During the stop, they nabbed a load of fentanyl headed for Albuquerque.

The driver reportedly agreed to do a controlled delivery to someone at a Walmart parking lot in Albuquerque. At the designated time, they saw Jaramillo pull up in a vehicle, prompting a chase until he jumped out and fled into a water diversion tunnel.

Homeland Security agents began searching for Jaramillo after discovering he had an outstanding warrant from Arizona.

Then, a few weeks later, they found him at the Best Western Hotel in Albuquerque, leading to his arrest.

Due to the federal charges, Jaramillo has no option for parole.

Homeland Security investigated this with assistance from the BIA, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and New Mexico State Police.