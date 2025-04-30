Judge sentences Nathen Garley to 20 more years in prison for drug charges

One of the men who shot and killed a young boy now has 20 more years in prison for drug charges.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the men who shot and killed a young boy now has 20 more years in prison for drug charges.

On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced Nathen Garley to 20 years for drug trafficking.

Back in September 2023, law enforcement in Cibola County stopped a car that Garley was a passenger in on a return trip from Phoenix.

Officers found a glass jar of marijuana and duffel bag full of fentanyl. It came out to over 94,000 pills. Garley told officers the duffel bag was his.

This drug arrest happened just one week after Garley and two others mistook a local families vehicle for a rival gang members. They opened fire, and killed 11-year-old Froylan Villegas.

In late February, a jury found Garley and Jose Romero guilty. They are set to be sentenced in May.

Daniel Gomez, the third suspect in the shooting, took a deal and testified against Garley and Romero.