Judge tightens Sheryl Williams-Stapleton’s conditions of release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A judge just put former New Mexico state lawmaker Sheryl Williams-Stapleton under pretrial services supervision ahead of her scheduled trials later this year.

She’ll now have to have weekly check-ins with the DA’s office. Video from 2021 when law enforcement raided her Albuquerque home.

Williams-Stapleton is accused of stealing millions from Albuquerque Public Schools during her time as an administrator. She’s facing state and federal charges.

Williams-Stapleton resigned from her seat in the New Mexico House shortly after police filed the charges.

Williams-Stapleton allegedly used her local restaurant and charity organizations as part of the scheme. She’s pleaded not guilty.