Judge to rule if suspect in two murders will stay in jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge will decide if a man who pleaded guilty to a September 2021 murder will stay in jail as he faces charges for another murder.
Xavier Marquez is accused of killing Daniel Bustos as at a northwest Albuquerque motel in July 2021. Last month, Marquez pleaded guilty to killing Shawn Lynch and shooting his dog.
Judge Britt Baca-Miller will hear Marquez’s hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday.
MORE:
APD files charges in multiple homicide cases