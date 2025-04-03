Judge to sentence woman accused of killing her girlfriend in hotel

A judge will sentence a woman Thursday who pleaded guilty to killing her girlfriend at a northeast Albuquerque hotel.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A judge will sentence a woman who pleaded guilty to killing her girlfriend at a northeast Albuquerque hotel.

Mary Jane Luna-Ruybal pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Detectives say Luna-Ruybal admitted to stabbing her girlfriend, Olivia Herrera, during a fight at the Desert Sands Inn. This happened back in 2021.

Luna-Ruybal is expected to see the judge Thursday afternoon to hear her sentence.