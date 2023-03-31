Judge weighs plea deal for ‘Rust’ assistant director Friday

Click this link to see the plea hearing for “Rust” assistant director David Halls

SANTA FE, N.M. — A judge will weigh a plea deal the Santa Fe district attorney proposed when she filed charges in January for the “Rust” set shooting case.

The district attorney said in January that “Rust” assistant director David Halls agreed to a no-contest plea for petty misdemeanor negligent use of a deadly weapon. She said Halls agreed to a suspended sentence and six months of probation as a part of the deal.

Halls handled set safety for “Rust.” He was on set when Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot.

Judge Mary Marlowe-Sommer is weighing the plea deal now.

