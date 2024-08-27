Jurors hear opening statements in 2022 murder trial

Jurors are home after day 1 in the murder trial of a spa owner. Two men are charged in the killing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Jurors are home after day 1 in the murder trial of a spa owner. Two men are charged in the killing.

On Monday, 12 jurors of different backgrounds heard each side’s opening statements.

Juan Carlos Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Sihui Fang more than two years ago on Jan. 24, 2022. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder.

Part of the alleged crime was caught on camera. Prosecutors say Hernandez, and Jorge Rivera-Ramirez tried to rob Wonderful Massage on Menaul. They pointed a gun at the owner, Sihui Fang, but she fought back and tried to escape.

Court documents say that’s when Fang was able to grab a gun. The hail of gunfire killed her and injured Rivera-Ramirez.

The then 18-year-olds were arrested for the murder, but prosecutors believed Hernandez and Rivera-Ramirez were behind a string of robberies at other massage businesses.

In June, a jury found Rivera-Ramirez guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. He has not been sentenced yet.

On Monday, the trial of his alleged co-conspirator began.

“Your job is to find and determine the facts in this case, which you must do solely upon the evidence received in court,” said Judge Brett Loveless.

Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, five counts of armed robbery and five counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

State prosecutor Penny Gilbert argued Fang was tricked into thinking Hernandez came into her shop for a massage.

“They talk about what type of massage he wants, he even points to one of her signs. He pulls out some cash, showing that he wanted to pay for a massage. They walk into one of the massage rooms. The next thing we see is Sihui exiting that room with a gun being pointed at her head by Juan Carlos Hernandez,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert continued, saying Hernandez kidnapped and robbed Fang and, with the help of Ramirez, killed her.

Hernandez’s defense attorney, Roberta Yurcic, acknowledged some of the evidence shows an altercation. But argues the state has some holes in its argument for murder.

“I am confident that you will find Mr. Hernandez not guilty of murder under any theory that the state, first-degree murder under any of the theories that the state has suggested. And undoubtedly, there are missing pieces, and those missing pieces are the reasonable doubt,” said Yurcic.

Hernandez’s trial is expected to go through Friday.